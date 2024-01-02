Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.96

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $27.40. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 103,000 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.