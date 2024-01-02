Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

