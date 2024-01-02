Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.38

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.38 and traded as high as $41.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 24,925,300 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10,274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

