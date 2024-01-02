Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.