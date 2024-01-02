Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.67

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $30.56. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 135,000 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

