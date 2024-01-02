DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.53

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $34.54. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 51,600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.