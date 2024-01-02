Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 741,800 shares changing hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.