Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.10. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 391,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EARN. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

