Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 7,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $1,368,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

