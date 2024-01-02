ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Shares Up 0.1%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,004,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,609,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

