Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

