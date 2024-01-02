Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,854 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

