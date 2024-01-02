Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 7,099 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8,351.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.