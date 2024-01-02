Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $830.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.