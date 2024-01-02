Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,645. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

