Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

