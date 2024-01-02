Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

