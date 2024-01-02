Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $451.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.08.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

