Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 699,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,021 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

