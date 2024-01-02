Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of FMAO opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

