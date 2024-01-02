FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $170.69. The firm has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

