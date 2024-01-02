Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPROGet Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 4,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 265.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.