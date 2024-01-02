Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 4,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 265.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

