First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.12

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.12 and traded as high as C$15.40. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 124,571 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

