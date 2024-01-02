First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.40

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.40 and traded as high as $38.10. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 26,600 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $687.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.