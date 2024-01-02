First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.40

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.40 and traded as high as $38.10. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 26,600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $687.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Articles

