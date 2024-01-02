First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Financial Survey

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $259.60 million 3.18 $72.95 million $3.42 10.13 Heartland Financial USA $802.92 million 2.00 $212.18 million $4.75 7.92

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 20.19% 11.10% 1.07% Heartland Financial USA 20.61% 12.66% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Mid Bancshares and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats First Mid Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

