Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

