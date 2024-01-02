Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $495.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.83.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.