Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

