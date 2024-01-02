GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDI. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$36.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.54. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.98.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$616.10 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5292642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

