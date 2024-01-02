Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.89

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.99. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 327,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSL

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 115,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.