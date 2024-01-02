Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.89

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.99. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 327,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at $623,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

