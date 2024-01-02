Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Up 0.3%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 13.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,206,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 282.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 875,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 630,500 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 341.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 884,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 684,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,586,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

