Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

