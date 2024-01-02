Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $849.20

Shares of Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($10.81) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($10.82). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($10.81), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares traded.
Greene King Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 849.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 849.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.
About Greene King
Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greene King
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.