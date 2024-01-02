Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 778,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $99,007,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

