Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.47

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.47 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.38). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,346,838 shares changing hands.
HMSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hammerson to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.34) to GBX 36 ($0.46) in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
