Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,121 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPN opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.