Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $478.60. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

