Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.3 %

DASH opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,700 shares of company stock worth $48,856,679. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

