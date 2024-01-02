Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,419.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,400.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,432.98. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

