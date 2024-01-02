Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $213,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.19.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

