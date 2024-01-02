Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 406 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $329.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average is $275.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $350.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.78.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

