Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $328.93 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.