Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $630.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.28 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

