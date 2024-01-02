Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.4 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.