Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.62 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

