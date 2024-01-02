Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.30 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Raymond James by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $778,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Raymond James by 71.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.