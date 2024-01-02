Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ball by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

