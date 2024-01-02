Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Equifax by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 100.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 245,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.